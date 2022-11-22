75 single-parent students provided a Thanksgiving meal at Allan Hancock College’s Turkey Fest

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Allan Hancock College CARE Program provided a free Thanksgiving meal to 75 students who are also single parents in their annual Turkey Fest booth for the fourteenth year in a row.

AHC CARE program provided single-parent students with a bundled package including a free turkey, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and other Thanksgiving necessities for a traditional holiday meal. Cooking instructions were also included to assist the families.

“As a community, we raised over $4,500 to make the Turkey Drive possible,” said Hancock Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten. “We are incredibly thankful to all the staff, faculty, and other donors to the Foundation for making this a special day for our students.”

The community effort allow AHC students with families who couldn't afford it before to have a Thanksgiving meal.