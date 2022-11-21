Santa Maria Fire, The Rotary Club of Pismo and Grover Beach donate fire engine to fire department in Guatemala

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Fire and The Rotary Club of Pismo and Grover Beach donated a working fire engine to a department in Guatemala.

The Antigua Guatemala Fire Department was in need of a fire truck. So the rotary clubs and Santa Maria Fire decided to do give them one.

“They loaded it up with all kinds of equipment and all kinds of stuff. For them, it's a really good truck. It still has a lot of use left. It's going to give a lot of service in Guatemala and help still save a lot of people. So the Rotary Clubs of Pismo Beach and Grover Beach we’re so proud of everything and this is a project we’re really happy about," said Stephen Curry the Rotary Club of Pismo Beach & Grover Beach International Service Director.

The Guatemala Fire Department has been using a Ford-150 truck with a water tank as their fire truck. Crews with the department say getting a replacement was long over due.

“Roughly speaking, on a weekly basis, there are ten fires that are serviced in Antigua, Guatemala, per week fires that are in the bush and fires that are declared," said Jose Manuel Alfaro, Antigua Fire Department.

Antigua Guatemala Firefighters say the new fire truck its very important in order to fully provide their services to the community.

“The hope is to be able to provide a much more robust help and service to the population in the locality," said Jose Manuel Alfaro.

The Rotary Club hopes the new engine will enhance their ability to help the community.

“We're trying to change the world. We can't change everything, but we can change it for the people in Antigua, and we're trying to change it for the better for those people. And they will then think of what when they think of America and when they think of Santa Maria and Pismo Beach and Grover Beach, they're going to have good thoughts about us and they're going to be our friends," said Stephen Curry.