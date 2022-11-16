Locals on the Central Coast decide if cooking or ordering in is more economical for Thanksgivng dinner

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Inflation has hit the nation from gas prices to food and the Central Coast is no exception to the increase of prices. Locals in Orcutt are deciding on what options are more economical for Thanksgiving dinner.

Some people are keeping a close eye on grocery prices and prepped meal options from catering services. Prices of fully prepped meals in Santa Maria and Orcutt range from $75 to $100 dollars.

Some shoppers say they found economic turkeys for as low as $24 dollars. Despite the cost of groceries locals in Orcutt say they will still cook their traditional Thanksgiving meals from scratch.

“I really like Turkey. I really like the meal. It's just a nice way to spend the day cooking instead of just ordering in like every other night," said Amy Olson from Orcutt.

Other shoppers said they will cook some dishes while others will be catered.

“I have a catering friend that I have ordered. A bacon-wrapped, barbecued. Um, I guess it's smoked turkey for an extra because there's more people than I expected," said Cyndi Redfern from Santa Ynez.

Regardless of prices, locals say they are happy to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is a great holiday. We should all have a holiday where we stop and say thank you instead of just get presents," said Olson.