The American Legion Orcutt Post 534 hosts a Remembrance Day Ceremony to honor Veteran’s Day with the Combined Force Space Component Command

ORCUTT, Calif. -- The Combined Force Space Component Command along with officers from Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom traveled to Orcutt for the Remembrance Day Ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 534.

Every year Post 534 honors Veterans Day at the Pine Cemetary in Orcutt -- but this year Commander Stephen Mainville says it was the biggest turn-out he's ever seen.

Mainville said he felt the communities support today to celebrate Veteran's still living and those who served and passed.

Veterans layed wreaths to honor those who have passed from Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the post 534.