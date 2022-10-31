Lompoc’s Foursquare Church held its annual Family Fun Block Party Halloween night.

LOMPOC, Calif.- The church has been putting this family event for more than 30 years.

The family block party has games for kids, trunk or treats for kids to get candy, free prizes and more.

“This is what community means. It's a place of safety and fun, where people have diverse experiences and diverse perspectives can come together and celebrate kids and have a fun, safe place for kids to feel like they're valued," said John Mcintosh, Foursquare Church Co-Pastor.

Parents say they enjoy bringing their kids out for the festivities every year.

“We go treat or treating every year we always like to be as safe as we can. So we been coming to the foursquare for years. You know what’s safer than church? So we been coming out here with the kids for years," said Patty Jimenez a parent.

Parents say they felt safe bringing their kids to this family friendly event.

“I saw security when you first come in, which is super, you know, heartwarming. It's a feeling of safety that people who are here are super sweet, super kind for. That's the that's the main thing that brings us to here," said Patty Jimenez.

“When we were driving by, we even saw some security people, I think, and we just felt really safe and it seemed really fun and safe to be here," said Keila Gomez a parent.

trick or treaters say they had a good time.

“And it's actually honestly really good for our parents so they don't have to, like, keep driving us ever around dropping us off again. That's all driving us off. I really, I think is really cool," said Carlos Hubart, Trick or Treater