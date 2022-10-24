Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police responded to a shooting near El Camino Junior High and placed the campus on lockdown, as well as Robert Bruce Elementary school, around 12:20 p.m.

The lockdowns were lifted after less than an hour and no students or employees were injured, according to Maggie White, public information officer for the Santa Maria Bonita School District.

Police said the shooting was unrelated to the schools, that there is possibly one or two victims from the shooting which happened on W. Hermosa St. outside of El Camino Junior High, not on the campus.

"Students and staff at both schools stayed indoors with the campus gates closed and building doors locked during the duration of the incident," said White. "There was never a dangerous situation on either of the two campuses, and students and staff were safe at all times."

"Administrators at both schools will reach out to the families of any students who may have concerns or feelings of anxiety after hearing or seeing today’s nearby emergency situation," said White. "Counselors and support providers will be available at the schools if necessary."

This is a developing story.