Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 3:57 pm
Published 3:52 pm

Santa Barbara County Fire crews respond to structure fire in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were responding to a structure fire at a single-story home that broke out in Orcutt on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the 3500 block of Rosales Court in Orcutt, according to the fire department. The fire was located nearby Arellanes Junior High School and Arrellanes Elementary School in the Tanglewood neighborhood.

Crews on the scene were fighting the flames and conducting a primary search and ventilation operations by 4 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.

There was no additional information immediately available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content