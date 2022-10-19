Santa Barbara County Fire crews respond to structure fire in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were responding to a structure fire at a single-story home that broke out in Orcutt on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the 3500 block of Rosales Court in Orcutt, according to the fire department. The fire was located nearby Arellanes Junior High School and Arrellanes Elementary School in the Tanglewood neighborhood.

Crews on the scene were fighting the flames and conducting a primary search and ventilation operations by 4 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.

There was no additional information immediately available.