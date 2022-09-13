Skip to Content
Power restored to nearly 3,800 PG&E customers after outage Tuesday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – More than 3,800 PG&E customers in Santa Maria were without power on Tuesday morning as the electric company investigated the cause of the outage.

The power went off for 3,841 customers just before 8:20 a.m., according to the PG&E outage map.

PG&E crews found a failed piece of equipment at the corner of Church Street and Elizabeth Street around 9:42 a.m., according to PG&E officials who also noted that there was a report of a car into a pole in that area.

As of 11:42 a.m., just shy of 3,800 customers had their power restored and 48 customers were still left without power while crews worked to repair the equipment.

Click here for updates on power outages in your area.

More information will be added to this story as it comes in.

