Power restored to nearly 3,800 PG&E customers after outage Tuesday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – More than 3,800 PG&E customers in Santa Maria were without power on Tuesday morning as the electric company investigated the cause of the outage.

The power went off for 3,841 customers just before 8:20 a.m., according to the PG&E outage map.

PG&E crews found a failed piece of equipment at the corner of Church Street and Elizabeth Street around 9:42 a.m., according to PG&E officials who also noted that there was a report of a car into a pole in that area.

As of 11:42 a.m., just shy of 3,800 customers had their power restored and 48 customers were still left without power while crews worked to repair the equipment.

