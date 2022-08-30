Dignity Health expands human trafficking Medical Safe Haven program to Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Dignity Health announced the expansion of its Medical Safe Haven (MSH) program to the Family Medicine Center at Marian Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.

In the MSH program, medical providers offer ongoing survivor-informed treatment for victims and survivors of human trafficking.

Health officials said this treatment works in an integrated model of care aimed at minimizing trauma through the full spectrum of essential health services.

Dr. William Chung, the Marian Family Medicine Residency Program Director, said he's eager to implement the program, acknowledging the importance of MSH in an area heavily impacted by human trafficking.

"The Medical Safe Haven model was designed to provide health care staff the compassionate education and experience to effectively treat victims of human trafficking using evidence-based methodologies."

Program Director of Medical Safe Haven, Jennifer Cox, said MSH reduces the hardships faced by a patient of this unique experience.

"This multi-disciplinary program provides equitable access and integrates embedded advocacy and a one stop shop care model for patients, reducing barriers which existed prior as they would face traveling from clinic to clinic, or accessing are at Emergency Departments," said Cox.

For more information on this program, click here.