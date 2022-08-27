Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
‘Let’s Make a Difference’ holds a substance abuse and overdose awareness fundraiser in Santa Maria

Let's Make a Difference

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The non-profit organization 'Let's Make a Difference' will hold a BBQ fundraiser at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be selling $12 dollar, tri-tip sandwiches and chips to raise money for substance abuse and overdose awareness.

The non-profit founder Danielle Murillo began her organization due to her son's heroin overdose in 2018.

She has since, gathered a team to assist in educating the community and helping those in need with their own substance abuse.

