Firefighters knock out homeless encampment fire along Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Santa Maria that started in a homeless encampment Wednesday morning.
The flames spreading from the camp to the the grass and willow vegetation surrounding it. It burned less than an acre. Fire crews had said it had the potential for spread but firefighters are now just mopping things up.
No structures were involved or threatened.