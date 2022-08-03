Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 9:19 am

Firefighters knock out homeless encampment fire along Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria

News Channel 12

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Santa Maria that started in a homeless encampment Wednesday morning.

The flames spreading from the camp to the the grass and willow vegetation surrounding it. It burned less than an acre. Fire crews had said it had the potential for spread but firefighters are now just mopping things up.

No structures were involved or threatened.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on News Channel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content