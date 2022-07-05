Downed power lines spark fire at Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG, Calif. – A downed power pole sparked a brush fire at the Vandenberg Space Force Base that had burned at least 20 acres on Tuesday afternoon, according to public affairs officials at the base.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews were assisting with the fire that was first reported at 13th Street and Watt Avenue at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the county fire department.

The fire was deemed the Watt Fire, and was not threatening any structures or homes.

The wind-driven fire had burned about 20 acres by 3:30 p.m., and was continuing to burn at a moderate rate of spread.

"Current weather conditions are pushing drift smoke from the fire burning on Vandenberg Space Force Base towards Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills area north of Lompoc," said county fire spokesman Mike Eliason, adding that there are no other fires in the area.

