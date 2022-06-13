Youth Arts Alive offers free art programs to kids in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Youth Arts Alive is a free summer arts program offered to kids in Santa Maria.

Classes are for ages 8 to 18 they feature different types of visual and performing art activities.

Youth Arts Alive gives kids a chance to learn different actives. Some classes offered include theatre, music and dance. The classes will be offered in three locations throughout Santa Maria the Minami Center, New Love Center and Grogan Park.

“Youth Arts Alive, provides these students with arts education opportunities that they're not getting in class every day. So we're just here to make sure that they get to try something new and fun,” said Program Coordinator, Faith Richter.

A new class Youth Arts Alive offers its screen printing where kids get to create their own design and print it on a shirt.

"Signing up for this class, the kids like get a T-shirt out of this, a bandana that you get to learn how to do both, like how to tie dye and screen print too. So it's sort of like not only a life skill, but just like something that they'll have in their back pocket," said screen printing instructor Jayson Maulé.

For more information on the program clink the link.