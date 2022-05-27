Hundreds gathered on Broadway Street to watch the West Coast Kustoms City Cruise

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- West Coast Kustoms held its City Cruise in Santa Maria on Friday. People from all over California came out to enjoy the event.

An owner from an auto shop in Los Angeles also came out to the car show to display his work.

“It's a huge honor to know that, a lot of the work that I do is out here being shown by the owners and stuff at that. And for me my work is basically my own kids. So it's definitely a huge honor to be out here," said Jessie Castillo, the owner of Lordz of Kustomz auto shop in Los Angeles.

There were more than 300 cars cruising on Broadway Street and some cars came from different areas of the United States for this event.



“My favorite part about the show today is seeing everybody come from different parts of the West, from different parts of the Western part of the United States, with their classic custom cars, they all come out to display them. Everybody shares the same interests and cars and to have a great time together," said Angelo Lopez, visiting from Long Beach.

On Sunday the last day of the event will end with an award ceremony held in the afternoon.

West Coast Kustoms is one of the largest classic cars shows in California.