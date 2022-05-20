Wine Trolley returns to Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley has returned to operation for the first time since 2020, offering shuttle services to popular wineries in Orcutt and Santa Maria.

The trolley runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., May 20 through Oct. 16. It makes stops at Costa de Oro Winery, Amplify Wines, Cottonwood Canyon Winery, and Old Orcutt.

The trolley will also be in service on Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Riders can step on and step off at their convenience.

Cost is $15 per person in advance and $18 per person at the trolley.

For more information on where to buy tickets, click here.