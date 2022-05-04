Multi-jurisdictional fire crews knock down small structure fire at Lompoc business

LOMPOC, Calif. – Crews from multiple fire agencies quickly knocked down a structure fire that broke out at a Lompoc business early Wednesday morning, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lompoc Fire, Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire, and Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from a business at 925 North H Street, according to Lompoc Fire Battalion Chief Scott Nunez.

Arriving crews saw smoke coming from the rear of the structure, made an aggressive exterior attack, and searched the area of the structure.

Crews were able to contain the back exterior area of the structure with minimal exposure to the interior, and the fire was under control in about 15 minutes, Nunez said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.