Santa Maria develops Local Road Safety Plan to reduce car crashes

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria has developed a plan to improve road safety and reduce fatal and severe car accidents.

The multimillion dollar city-wide project aims to reduce car accidents to below state average by 2035.

“The grant is administered by the California Transportation Committee and CalTrans. It would help the city because some of these projects are very expensive. Up to many millions of dollars so the city would be more competitive for those grants because they are competitive grants," said Mark Mueller with the City of Santa Maria Public Works.

This project aims to improve the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and senior citizens.

The City of Santa Maria also wants to improve their traffic signals and prevent distracted driving.