Victim of Thursday’s fatal car crash near Santa Maria identified

NEAR SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol identified Jessica Rose Gutierrez Moreno, 28 of Santa Maria, as the victim of a car crash that resulted from a police pursuit near Santa Maria on Thursday morning.

Gutierrez Moreno died after crashing into a phone pole on the east roadway edge of Bonita School Road near Santa Maria around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the CHP.

She lost control of her vehicle while fleeing from the Guadalupe Police Department and her vehicle ended up swerving across the road and onto a dirt shoulder, the CHP reported at the time.

Guadalupe police officers attempted life-saving measures on Gutierrez Moreno, but she was declared dead at the scene.