Santa Maria woman fatally injured after colliding into a phone pole following police chase near Santa Maria

NEAR SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 28-year-old woman died after crashing into a telephone pole following a police pursuit near Santa Maria on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP dispatch was notified that the Guadalupe Police Department was chasing a Honda Accord around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.

Minutes later, a 28-year-old female Santa Maria resident was seen driving the Honda southbound on Bonita School Road while being chased by the Guadalupe Police Department, Alvarez said.

The woman was trying to make a slight turn in the road when she lost control of her vehicle, swerved across the northbound lane, and onto the dirt shoulder in a southeasterly direction, according to Alvarez.

She was unable to regain control of her car and crashed into a phone pole along the east roadway edge of Bonita School Road.

Guadalupe police officers attempted life-saving measures on the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene.

The woman's name was not yet released and is pending family notification.

The investigation will be handled by the CHP.