Gas line break closes busy Betteravia Rd. in Santa Maria, gas company searching for leak

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A major traffic disruption in Santa Maria will impact the Friday morning commute for drivers who use Betteravia Road.

A main gas line was ruptured and several agencies are working to find the spot where it happened and close it off. A Gas Company supervisor tells News Channel reporter Keith Carls construction crews were digging for a fiber optic line when the gas line was hit. Caltrans is now digging up the street to find the spot where the leak is coming from and fix it.

Santa Maria Fire and Police have closed off Betteravia Road from Highway 101 to College drive and from Bradley Road to Auto Park Drive.

There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.

The gas line supplies many of the commercial businesses in the area including the Enos Ranch Shopping Center, Costco and other retailers who are directly impacted by the disruption in gas service.