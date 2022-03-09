Four people injured in two separate wrong-way driver accidents Tuesday night

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – Four people were injured in two separate car accidents caused by a wrong-way driver just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three people were critically injured, with one airlifted to a nearby hospital via helicopter, according to fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, adding that the others were transported by ground ambulance.

A fourth person had minor injuries, he added.

Wrong way driver MVA. SBC on scene w/ 2 separate accidents. Hwy 101@ Alisos Cyn and Hwy 101 @ 154. (SYV) Total of 4 pt’s 3 red tags and 1 green tag. Heavy extrication required. 1 transported by CalStar, others by ground. Under inv. By CHP. Traffic restrictions in area. C/T 1944. pic.twitter.com/bMR3hvkRqc — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 9, 2022

The wrong-way driver was driving south in the northbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first accident occurred at Highway 101 and Alisos Canyon, and the second one happened near the Highway 154 and 101 intersection, according to Bertucelli.

The crashes are under investigation by the CHP.