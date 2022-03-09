Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 10:33 am

Four people injured in two separate wrong-way driver accidents Tuesday night

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – Four people were injured in two separate car accidents caused by a wrong-way driver just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three people were critically injured, with one airlifted to a nearby hospital via helicopter, according to fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, adding that the others were transported by ground ambulance.

A fourth person had minor injuries, he added.

The wrong-way driver was driving south in the northbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first accident occurred at Highway 101 and Alisos Canyon, and the second one happened near the Highway 154 and 101 intersection, according to Bertucelli.

The crashes are under investigation by the CHP.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content