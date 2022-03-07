Gunshot victim airlifted to hospital after shooting incident near Lompoc High School

LOMPOC, Calif. – One person was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a shooting incident near Lompoc High School on Monday afternoon, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Police were called to a residential neighborhood across the street from Lompoc High School at 1:25 p.m., but the incident was not related to the school, according to Lt. Augustin Arias.

Lompoc High School was placed on lockdown for about an hour at the time of the incident, as confirmed by News Channel 3-12 media partner Noozhawk.

The suspect has not been located, and anyone with information or video surveillance is encouraged to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.