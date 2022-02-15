Hancock College helps community high school seniors with financial aid application

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Hancock College is helping high school students apply for financial aid.

The program is called "Cash for College."

Hancock staff helped students and parents at Righetti High School fill out their FASFA and DREAM ACT applications.

Any high school senior who needs help applying for FAFSA or DREAM ACT can go in and get the assistance they need from Hancock College.

Students will be able to apply for federal and student grants for college.

"Cash for College" is a partnership with Hancock and "Cal-SOAP," a state program that provides information to students about college and financial aid.

Cal-SOAP said staff members have been busy since October.

There have been at least 40 Cash for College events up until this month.

Some Righetti High students are already seeing the benefits of this help.

"It's helped me because all of my counselors have guided me to go college and support me," said student Kaylan Flores.

"I would encourage all students and everybody to do it," said Cal-SOAP worker Kathleen Perez. "I mean who doesn’t want free money for college, and definitely it is a big help for our parents and ourselves."

Students who are unable to attend the workshop here at Righetti High still have a few chances left.

There will be another workshop at Hancock College set for next Saturday, Feb. 26, in person.