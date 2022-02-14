Two people ejected from car after vehicle rollover at Solomon Grade

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Two people were ejected from a car after a rollover crash occurred on Highway 101 at Solomon Grade Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The car was traveling northbound on Highway 101 just after 8 a.m. on Monday when it rolled over.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle and were being transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation.