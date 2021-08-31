Lompoc Fire Department receives new fire engine

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc Fire Department welcomes a new fire engine on Tuesday.

The fire department recently received a Pierce 1500 GPM Triple Combination Pumping Engine that was delivered to Lompoc Station 1 on Monday.

The department is expected to use the new engine within the next few weeks.

Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch said the new engine is an exciting and badly needed addition to the fire fleet.

“New fire apparatus typically only comes to a fire department every 20 to 30 years, so we are happy to add this new fire engine to our fleet, which will be an important resource for our community,” said Welch.

Lompoc City Council approved the purchase back in September 2020.

The type 1 engine costs a total of $691,861.

The City Fire Department's current two frontline engines are 13 and 19 years old.

The previous most recently purchased Lompoc fire equipment was a brush engine in 2014.