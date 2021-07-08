Santa Maria police search for missing woman

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday morning.

63-year-old Graciela Merino was last seen in Santa Maria wearing a white T-shirt with red sleeves and black jeans.

Merino was described as being five feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Merino may be driving a gray 1998 Honda CRV with California state license plate 4RDB633.

Anyone who sees Merino or knows where she might be is urged to contact local law enforcement at 805-928-3781.