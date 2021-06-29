Man shot in Santa Maria over the weekend dies from injuries

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A man who was shot late Saturday night in Santa Maria has died from his injuries.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, 26-year-old Ruben Zarate Luis of Santa Maria died at the hospital Sunday.

Luis was found shot on the sidewalk in the area of North Lincoln and West Mill streets. He was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but died the next day.

The Santa Maria Police Department said this shooting is still an active investigation and a motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.

The area where this shooting occurred is in the same general area where another homicide happened in May. The suspect in that shooting is still sought by police.