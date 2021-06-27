Santa Maria police investigate late-night shooting that occurred in same location as May homicide

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police announced they are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday night. It reportedly occurred in the same area as another shooting that killed one person in May.

Officers said it happened around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night. They were dispatched to the area of North Lincoln and West Mill Streets after receiving a report of a shooting victim on the sidewalk.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man suffering from injuries. He was transported to an area hospital by CalStar helicopter and was last listed as being in stable condition.

Police said they have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, however, the incident is under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau.

Detectives said they are also still searching for the suspect involved in a homicide in the same vicinity that occurred on May 16. The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez of Guadalupe.

That suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Alfredo Alaniz Jr. of Santa Maria. Alaniz was described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing about 210 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He reportedly has a tattoo of an "S" on his right cheek and a tattoo of a ship on the left side of his head.

Police said they have not found anything indicating the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information related to these investigations is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277 or they can call our tip line at (805) 928-3781, ext. COPS (2677).