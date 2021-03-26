La Canada Elementary in Lompoc closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - An elementary school in Lompoc is closing temporarily due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

La Canada Elementary school at 621 North Ave. in Lompoc will be closed for two weeks due to the outbreak.

A message on the school's website said three new cases of COVID-19 at the school were reported. Due to local guidelines, these new cases prompted the shutdown on Friday.

The school will be closed for in-person instruction through April 12.

The message on the school's website offered thanks to the community for their continued support.

La Canada Elementary is part of the Lompoc Unified School District.