Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 8:11 pm
Published 9:22 pm

Bicyclist seriously injured in crash near Orcutt Hills trailhead

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a serious bicycle crash near the Orcutt Hills trailhead Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 7:06 p.m. south of the Rice Ranch Open Space.

County Fire responded with two engines and a battalion chief. County Air Support helicopter 3 also responded due to the isolated location of the crash.

Firefighters said the biker had fallen and suffered a traumatic injury, possibly to the head.

Crews were able to reach the bicyclist by foot. The victim was reportedly loaded onto a Stokes Basket and is being wheeled to Copter 3 where they will be flown to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content