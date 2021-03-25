Bicyclist seriously injured in crash near Orcutt Hills trailhead

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a serious bicycle crash near the Orcutt Hills trailhead Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 7:06 p.m. south of the Rice Ranch Open Space.

County Fire responded with two engines and a battalion chief. County Air Support helicopter 3 also responded due to the isolated location of the crash.

Bicycle accident with serious injury. Orcutt Hill Rd South of Rice Ranch in Orcutt. SBC ground crews along with SBCASU Cooter 3 treating and transporting a cyclist with severe injury following fall. Call newsline. C/T 1906 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 26, 2021

Firefighters said the biker had fallen and suffered a traumatic injury, possibly to the head.

Crews were able to reach the bicyclist by foot. The victim was reportedly loaded onto a Stokes Basket and is being wheeled to Copter 3 where they will be flown to a nearby trauma center for treatment.