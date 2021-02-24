Late night missile test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base ‘successful’

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASES, Calif. - A missile test from Vandenberg Air Force Base is said to have been successful, according to the 30th Space Wing at the base.

Air Force Global Strike Command launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday. The ICBM launch tests the United States weapons systems.

“This first launch of the year demonstrates our ability to provide safe, secure range operations to our launch partners while maintaining a continuous state of readiness,” said Col. Joseph Tringe from the 30th Space Wing. “The outstanding teamwork of the Airmen and Guardians here at Vandenberg is a true testament to the future of space operations on the Western Range and our ability to defend the United States and our allies.”

The missile traveled approximately 4,200 miles to a test range in the Marshall Islands. And reached a speed of more than 15,000 miles per hour.