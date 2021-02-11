One person killed in rollover crash near Lompoc

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- A driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon near Lompoc.

At around 12:45 p.m., California Highway Patrol received reports of a car crash off an embankment on Harris Grade Road.

Officers responded to find the car on its roof in an embankment. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, CHP said.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers were advised to avoid Harris Grade Road.

