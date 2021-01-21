$26k Skid Mount Fire Pump donated to Lompoc Fire Department

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Fire Department received a very generous donation recently thanks to the Lompoc Firefighters Foundation.

The foundation purchased a brand new Skid Mount Fire Pump for the department -- built by Cascade Fire Equipment. The pump cost of $26,032.46 was fully covered by the firefighters foundation.

The City of Lompoc said the firefighters foundation has played a significant role in enhancing the local fire department.

Over their time, the foundation has purchased a significant amount of equipment, such as AED's, extrication tools, wildland equipment, health and safety improvements and even a Public Education Trailer.

The fire department plans to install the fire pump into its new crew cab utility truck which will replace the 2008 Ford currently used as its rescue response unit.

"On behalf of a grateful Department and City, thank you Lompoc Firefighters Foundation!!!" the fire department said in a release.