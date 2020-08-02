Suspicious package found in front of Santa Maria church deemed safe

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package found in front of the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Santa Maria.

The package was reported to police around 3 p.m. and was described as a container with wires sticking out of it.

The object was found by a deacon at the church in front of the Our Lady of Guadalupe statue near the entrance to the church. Instead of touching the object to inspect it himself, the deacon chose the safe route and called police.

When the officer arrived on scene, he saw that only the top portion of the object was visible and said it looked similar to the metal end cap of a pipe bomb-like device.

The officer determined the object was suspicious enough in nature to court off the area and call in the Sheriff's Bomb Squad.

The Bomb Squad then deployed a bomb robot to retrieve the object. After inspecting it with a camera, officers determined the object was a toy and not an explosive. No threat to public safety was found.

Santa Maria police had blocked off School Street at Church Street and Cypress Street during the incident.

Nearby residents were also asked to shelter in place. That order was lifted when the object was deemed safe. The St. Mary of the Assumption School was evacuated at the time.