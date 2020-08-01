Russell Park improvements move ahead in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The city of Santa Maria is moving ahead with two major projects to provide newer and more public space for parks and recreation.

The largest project is a complete re-do of Russell Park on the City's Northwest side along West Church Street.

Plans for the new park include playgrounds, restrooms, picnic areas as well as new lighting and security features.

It's a million dollar project funded through a community development block grant.

"I think what we're going through has caused a peak interest in the fact that outdoors is important and that people need to go to good outdoor spaces. But I think as far as the City Council goes, they've always been supportive, its just been a matter of looking at how we can look at existing facilities and make them better," Director of Recreation and Parks Alex Posads said.

The new Russell Park is expected to be completed and open to the public later this year.