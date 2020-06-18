Santa Maria funds Russell Park makeover

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria will begin the rehabilitation of Russell Park.

Russell Park is a two-acre park located at 1000 West Church Street in Santa Maria.

The construction will begin in the summer and is expected to be completed in the fall.

The park will have a new playground, restrooms and walking paths. The park will also have other upgrades including landscaping, electrical and hardscape.

The park's funding will be from the State and Federal grant.

The State provided $232,414 to the City through the Housing-Related Parks Program and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Block Grant awarded $625,142 in federal grant money.

For more information about Russell Park's improvements, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 extension 2260.