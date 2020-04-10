Riverbench Winery to host virtual egg hunt with a special guest

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - On Saturday, April 11th at 11am, Riverbench Vineyard and Winery will hold a virtual Easter celebration, including an online egg hunt. It will be streamed live on Facebook from the same location where the winery's annual egg hunt is normally hosted.

The live stream will be hosted by CEO Laura Booras and will be tailored for families watching together. And to add to the festivities, there will be a special appearance from the Easter Bunny!

Riverbench started hosting an annual Easter Egg Hunt at the vineyard in 2008. They normally hide 2,500 eggs around their tasting room for the hunt, which is followed by a family picnic.

To follow the stay at home order, the winery got creative this year. Organizers mailed children eggs and encouraged them to host their own egg hunt at home.

The eggs are filled with gourmet candy and some include prizes for their parents (i.e. certificates for Riverbench hoodies, wine openers, etc).

You can watch the live stream on their Facebook page.