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Santa Barbara - South County

Driver and motorcyclist transported with unknown injuries after collision on Cabrillo Tuesday evening

Tia Roosendahl
By
today at 10:26 am
Published 10:34 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A driver and a motorcyclist were transported to Cottage Hospital after a collision in the 200 block of West Cabrillo Boulevard Tuesday evening.

On June 16, around 9:18 p.m., dispatchers received multiple call about a collision in the 200 block of West Cabrillo involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcyclist stated a press release Wednesday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

First responders attended to both the driver and the motorcyclist and both were taken to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment shared the local police department.

Identifying information and the extent of their injuries has not been publicly released.

A traffic investigation was conducted at the scene and is ongoing, but it is currently unknown if either motorist was impaired at the time of the collision noted the Santa Barbara Police Department.

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