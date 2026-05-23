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Santa Barbara - South County

Sailboat beached in Summerland removed

Carson Shevitz contributed
By
Published 8:03 pm

SUMMERLAND, Calif. (KEYT) A sailboat washed up on Summerland Beach.

It happened at Loon Point early Friday morning.

Salvage teams patched the damage enough to pull it off the sand.

TowBoatUS towed it to the Ventura Harbor.

Heal the Ccean is covering the cost of disposal.

TowBoatUS prevented a similar boat from running aground  by contacting the boater just south of the same location on Friday afternoon.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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