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Santa Barbara - South County

Passenger train able to slow before hitting truck off Hollister Ranch Road Wednesday

Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 4:08 pm
Published 4:30 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A woman was transported with minor injuries after the truck she was driving was hit by a train off of Hollister Ranch Road Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the woman was experiencing a medical emergency while driving before leaving the roadway and going down an embankment towards the railroad tracks in the 120 block of Hollister Ranch Road.

She was able to exit the truck on her own, climb up to the roadway to get help, and was transported via ambulance to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Luckily, an approaching train operator noticed the truck and was able to slow the train to around ten miles per hour before making contact with the truck explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

First responders were called to the scene around 2:38 p.m. Wednesday added the local fire agency.

Of the over 40 people onboard the passenger train, no one was reported injured at the scene following the crash noted the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

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