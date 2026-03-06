UC Santa Barbara Asks the Public for Input on New Downtown Location

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - UC Santa Barbara recently acquired a former Staples store building in downtown Santa Barbara. Now plans to put it to use have begun at 410 State St.

That started with an outreach to the community.

During First Thursday in downtown Santa Barbara, the doors were open, lights were on and anyone coming in could fill out some notes and put them on idea panels.

There were also pictures of what other colleges have done with similar building properties in cities across the country.

Some of the first ideas were to use both all of the space and portions of the space depending on the event.

UCSB Purchases Location at 410 State St.

The location at 410 State Street is not restricted to just academic, cultural, and research activities but also summer camps were suggested.

There is a city parking lot nearby off Gutierrez St. and another a block away off Haley St.

Some initial activities could begin this year, but a build out would take about a year, according to school officials.

Many local politicians and community leaders stopped by with an interest in how the site will be used.

(More video, photos and details will be added here later today.)

