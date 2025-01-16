UC Santa Barbara purchases Property and Residential Building on State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The University of California, Santa Barbara's official news site, The Current, released today the university's purchase of a 1.35 acre property on the city's beloved State Street.

According to The Current, this move has been encouraged by city leaders and the community for a while now, considering the university's already heavy presence in Santa Barbara culture.

The university purchased a significant-sized commercial space located at the corner of State and Gutierrez, along with a 78-unit residential complex. The 18,000 square foot building was once home to a Staples store, but the downtown location closed its doors back in 2018.

“UC Santa Barbara is extremely proud to be part of the Santa Barbara community and we are tremendously excited about the opportunity to establish a permanent presence on State Street,” said Chancellor Henry T. Yang.

The university received approval for the purchase from the UC Board of Regents back in November, and the sale is expected to closed later this month. As the region's largest employer, the university's location in downtown Santa Barbara would ideally situate its place in the city and its economy.

The university has yet to decide what the newly obtained property will be, with ideas floating around. Everything from a space for events and lectures, to an innovation hub or makers space, or even a simple office space is being considered.

Chancellor Henry Yang stated, "... we look forward to working with the City of Santa Barbara and the local community to identify possibilities for this new space that will support downtown and benefit the entire area."

Reid's, the appliance store, has a five-year lease and will share the property with the university.

The Soltara Apartments face Gutierrez Street in between State St. and Anacapa St.

Along with the vacant building, the university also purchased the newly constructed Soltara Apartments. The four-story complex – which opened back in October by developer Peter Lewis – will now offer workforce housing for UCSB faculty. The complex is currently 65 percent occupied, so it is unclear just how many units will be available to faculty. The leases of current tenants will be honored and the remaining units will be offered to faculty at an unknown rate as they become available, along with the 89 parking spots.

Housing construction is still underway at the university including the housing project along Ocean Road set to add 540 workforce units to the campus, and the San Benito and East Campus housing project that will add 3,500 beds for students in the Fall of 2027.