Bilingual Job Seekers Meet Employers in Santa Barbara

John Palminteri | KEYT
By
today at 1:15 pm
Published 1:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -  Job seekers who can speak two languages, preferable Spanish, are getting together for some possible employment opportunities going forward.

It's happening at the Santa Barbara Eastside Library from 1- 3 p.m. today.

The city says this event is specifically tailored for employers actively seeking bilingual and Spanish-speaking jobseekers. 

Meet representatives will be on site. They have positions to fill, some immediately.

Employers Include:

1Heart Caregiver ServicesLa Bella Rosa Bakery
AppelOne StaffingMarBorg Industries
CA Dept. of Social Services Community Care LicensingMomentum Work, Inc.
City of Santa BarbaraSanta Barbara Clerk-Recorder
Community West BankSanta Barbara Police
County of Santa Barbara Human Resources DepartmentSanta Barbara Public Library
Crossroads Staffing, Inc.Storyteller
Goodwill Mission ServicesUCSB
HC Assetco LLC dba Hotel CalifornianUnited States Postal Service
Hilton Santa Barbra Beachfront ResortUS ARMY

The library site is one of the many expanded used for the library properties and its services.

Besides books the library locations are resources for community events, meetings, seminars, and a library card can also get someone access to museums, state parks and ebike rides.

Recently a promotion with Rori's Creamery rewarded anyone with a library card or a library book a free scoop of ice cream. 

New library card requests in the month of February with that promotion, in Santa Barbara, spiked to 800.  That was just at the main library downtown.

