Rori’s Rewards Library Lovers with a Free Scoop

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - If you have a library card or a library book, for the month of February, Rori's Creamery has a free scoop for you.

February is library month.

This promotion has also sent many people to their local libraries to get a library card, check out what is offered inside, and then enjoy the free treat.

In Santa Barbara alone the main library says 800 new cards were issued.

The deal is offered at all seven Rori's locations.

Owner Rori Travoto said, "even if just a handful of kids started reading because they got a free scoop to come into Rori's with their new library card, it was so gratifying. I'm so grateful that we had a good turnout and I hope we have a whole new generation of Rori readers!"

The message had been going out on social media, but now your Newschannel is giving you "the scoop."