Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Rori’s Rewards Library Lovers with a Free Scoop

By
New
Published 12:59 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - If you have a library card or a library book, for the month of February, Rori's Creamery has a free scoop for you.

February is library month.

This promotion has also sent many people to their local libraries to get a library card, check out what is offered inside, and then enjoy the free treat.

In Santa Barbara alone the main library says 800 new cards were issued.

The deal is offered at all seven Rori's locations.

Owner Rori Travoto said,  "even if just a handful of kids started reading because they got a free scoop to come into Rori's with their new library card, it was so gratifying.  I'm so grateful that we had a good turnout and I hope we have a whole new generation of Rori readers!"

The message had been going out on social media, but now your Newschannel is giving you "the scoop."

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.