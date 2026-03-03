‘Soltopia’ To Take Over as New Isla Vista Community Spring Event

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - With the problematic memories of Deltopia going into the history books, Soltopia is set for April 4 in Isla Vista.

It will be a six-hour event in park settings and it comes with a permit and an agreement with Santa Barbara County.

Deltopia was an unpermitted event that began as an oversized beach party known as Floatopia that overwhelmed government resources. When it was moved to Del Playa Drive it became Deltopia and the concerns increased with health and safety violations, arrests, and damage to public property.

Earlier this year, Santa Barbara County Supervisors approved a ban on amplified music for the expected Deltopia during the first weekend of April.

At the same time the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) began working on a new event that would not be a street party. Instead it would be a festival with music, food, art and interactive activities. It has been permitted by the county and organizers have a plan for needs that come with a normal festival. That includes security, ID checks for any alcohol, and bathrooms.

It will be using park settings in the center of town filled with mostly college students but also year round residents families and UC Santa Barbara faculty.

Soltopia will be 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the same day Deltopia would have taken place. It is unclear if any other activities will be held outside of this sanctioned event.

Efforts are underway to finalize teams of volunteers, choose bands, and fill out all the logistics that will make it a full day.

Some residents in Isla Vista did not want to see this event and told county leaders it was not all-inclusive as it was presented.

The funding will be in excess of $200,000. It is a combination of the IVCSD budgeted money and a contribution from the Associated Students at UCSB. The county general fund is not directly providing money for this event, but first responders will have added costs.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department says it will have extra deputies on duty and focus on Del Playa Drive and Sabado Tarde as two streets where they have had numerous calls for service during big events. That may change in future years depending on the way 2026 goes.

They are also going to be working on reducing injuries from anyone falling off the dangerous Isla Vista bluffs by staffing deputies in risky areas. This includes making contact with tenants or property owners if there are overcrowded balconies.

