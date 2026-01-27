Student-Led Sports Gear Drive Becomes a Big Hit in the Community

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - A high school student who collected used sports equipment last week has had a strong response in his effort to help financially challenged young athletes.

Junior at Dos Pueblos High School, Johnny Duffy, made his idea a reality. He rallied students and the community to help and together they collected 182 pieces of sports gear that could be given to those who want to participate in athletics, but can not afford it.

Last weekend there was a distribution at Dos Pueblos High and Goleta Valley Junior High.

Not all of the gear was given out, and the remaining items will be sold to a store that sells used sports equipment. The proceeds and any donations will then go towards a scholarship fund for athletes who need financial support.

