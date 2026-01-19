Skip to Content
Four people transported after multi-vehicle collision on Highway 154 Sunday evening

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Four people were transported with injuries after a four-vehicle collision Sunday evening on Highway 154.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, one person had major injuries, two had moderate injuries, and one person had minor injuries following the collision in the 2200 block of Highway 154 around 5:59 p.m. Sunday.

Highway 154 was closed in both directions as part of the response and the exact cause of the collision remains under investigation noted the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

