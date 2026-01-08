Ricki Newton of Oxnard sentenced to two years after crashing and killing a Santa Paula man

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Ricki Newton of Oxnard was sentenced to two years in state prison after she crashed into an uninvolved vehicle during an alleged race on Highway 101 in August of 2023, resulting in the death of a 77-year-old Santa Paula man.

Newton, 24, previously pled guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter noted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors requested Newton be sentenced to state prison while defense counsel asked for felony probation. Ultimately, Superior Court Judge Von Deroian imposed the two year sentence in state prison.

On Aug. 13, 2023, Newton was driving southbound on Highway 101 near Olive Mill Road around 113 miles per hour when she attempted to pass a Mercury Mountaineer and lost control, collided with the SUV, and sent the vehicle over an embankment detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Louis Hernandez Jr. of Santa Paula was a passenger in the Mountaineer.

He was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

His family members attended Newton's sentencing hearing and described Hernandez as a dedicated, hardworking man who made a better life for his family.

"This is a reminder that a brief bad decision involving reckless driving can have tragic and life altering consequences," said District Attorney John Savrnoch. "Thank you to the California Highway Patrol for their thorough investigation and the prosecution team led by Michelle Mossembekker for seeking justice on behalf of Mr. Hernandez in this case."