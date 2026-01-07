Vibrant Art Comes to the Streets of Santa Barbara with the Public’s Help

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - With the help of a special grant, a new look will come to the streets of Santa Barbara in a one-of-a-kind art project.

Recently a demonstration was held at the Saturday Farmers Market on Carrillo St. and State St. where the colorful and cultural project will ultimately take place.

Another one takes place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Lead artists Eddy Jimenez and Irene Ramirez are providing an introduction to Zapotec rug weaving, natural dye techniques, and the cultural symbolism embedded in traditional designs.

Textiles will be on display along with educational materials, and live demonstrations.

The worksmanship will reflect generations of cultural knowledge and craftsmanship.

This is all part of the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative. Santa Barbara was one of only four cities to get this grant in the U.S.

The City of Santa Barbara, in collaboration with the County Office of Arts & Culture, has been awarded $100,000 from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture Executive Director Sarah York Rubin says there will be designs that will likely show community, the ocean and other aspects of the people and region that will, "integrate those ideas into a design that's a design for the street."

Beyond painting the street with these designs, there will also be work on the surrounding lights.

The asphalt art installation goal is to revitalize the State and Carrillo intersection and enhance pedestrian safety.

The final designs will be made in the coming weeks with the painting taking place in the next few months.



