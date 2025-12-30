Woman transported with injuries after vehicle went 150 feet over the side of Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Highway 154 was closed in both directions after a vehicle went 150 feet over the side of the roadway leaving the driver injured about a quarter-mile east of Windy Gap.

The female driver of the vehicle had minor to moderate injuries after the crash and she had to be brought up using a rope system before being transported by ground ambulance to Cottage Hospital detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Highway 154 was closed in both directions as part of the response added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The image below shows the approximate position of first responders to Tuesday's crash as the red markers along Highway 154.